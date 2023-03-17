CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 78,449 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,449 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,868,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.