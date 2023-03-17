CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 411,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,000. Dril-Quip makes up 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.21% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,773,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,162,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 790,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Dril-Quip stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,758.00 and a beta of 1.09. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,436 shares of company stock worth $601,374. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

