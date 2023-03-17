CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,833,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

