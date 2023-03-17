CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

CBAY stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $773.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

