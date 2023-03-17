Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 5%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

