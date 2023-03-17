D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,042,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 993,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,907. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.