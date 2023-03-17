Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.