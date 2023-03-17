Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Acquires 365 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,009. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

