Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.2% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 282,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

