Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $27,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,995. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

