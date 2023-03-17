Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.72. 771,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,853. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

