Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Sells 515 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 269,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 458.62%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.