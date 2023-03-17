Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Danaher were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 61.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Down 2.3 %

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $243.60. The stock had a trading volume of 898,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,064. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.67 and a 200 day moving average of $262.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.