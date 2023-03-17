DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DVA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.
DaVita Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
