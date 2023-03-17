Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.45 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00365172 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,123.10 or 0.26541985 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.