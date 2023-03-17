DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.82 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $7.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.78. 1,157,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.40 and its 200 day moving average is $402.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

