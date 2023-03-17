DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.27. 3,718,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,077. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

