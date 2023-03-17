DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 728,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

