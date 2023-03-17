Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 20,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 4,292,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,427. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

