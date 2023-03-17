Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Lion Electric Price Performance

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric stock opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$603.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.73. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.99.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.