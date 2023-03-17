Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.
Lion Electric Price Performance
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.