Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXLG. DA Davidson upped their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 1,393,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,287. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $327.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,552,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,344,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,552,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,344,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,503 shares of company stock worth $1,155,469. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

See Also

