Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €126.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €74.36 ($79.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €105.25 ($113.17).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

