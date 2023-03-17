DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DFS Furniture Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:DFS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 131.40 ($1.60). 388,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.48 ($2.87). The company has a market cap of £307.66 million, a PE ratio of 821.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Insider Activity at DFS Furniture

In related news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £38,480 ($46,898.23). Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.