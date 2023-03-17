DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DFS Furniture Stock Down 1.1 %

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The firm has a market cap of £308.13 million, a P/E ratio of 831.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.48 ($2.87). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.65.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Steve Johnson bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £38,480 ($46,898.23). Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.