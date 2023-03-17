Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 46600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

