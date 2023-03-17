Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells $458,540.19 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

DLR stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

