Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $36.82.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,635,532.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,185.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading

