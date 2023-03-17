Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.88. 6,405,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,726,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $3,958,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,849,000. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.