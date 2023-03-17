DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 44,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DLH by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 483,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DLH Stock Performance

DLHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. DLH has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

