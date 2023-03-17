Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $544.30 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.41 billion and $544.30 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00318762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

