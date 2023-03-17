Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $249.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.88.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $212.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.37. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

