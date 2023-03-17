Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.75 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
