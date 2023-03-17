Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 345,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $777.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,304 shares of company stock worth $11,657,250 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

