Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 89,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.58. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

