Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.13

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 81139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, Dundee Securities raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

