Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DX opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 165.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Dynex Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 1,171.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 32.6% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Dynex Capital by 68.4% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 254,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

