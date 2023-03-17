Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $112.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.