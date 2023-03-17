Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of EGBN traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 203,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

