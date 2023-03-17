Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.11. 59,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,832. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 181,301 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,508,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,448,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

