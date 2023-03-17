Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 12.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 1,566,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,406,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

