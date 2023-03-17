EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

