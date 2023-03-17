Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $455.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.42. Ebix has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ebix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

