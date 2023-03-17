Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of EBIX stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $455.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.42. Ebix has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.87.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
