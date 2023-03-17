ECOMI (OMI) Price Hits $0.0009

ECOMI (OMI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $235.77 million and $961,039.87 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ECOMI Token Profile

OMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

