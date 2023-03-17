Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.8 %

EC stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 298,224 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 2,704,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.