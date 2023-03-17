Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $526.49 million and $17.34 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00367246 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.33 or 0.26692745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

