Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

EIX opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Edison International by 2,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 514,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

