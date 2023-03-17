ELIS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $188.73 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $188.73 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00032436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00206773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,648.68 or 1.00081826 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12924016 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $576.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.