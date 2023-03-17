Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,077. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

