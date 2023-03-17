Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.43.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 801,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.