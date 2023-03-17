Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,144,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 143,747 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

